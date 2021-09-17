https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/us-embassy-in-jerusalems-palestinian-affairs-unit-has-an-interesting-way-of-referring-to-yom-kippur/

Yesterday was Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, a High Holiday and one of the most important days of the year in the Jewish faith.

So it makes sense that, out of respect, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem would acknowledge it:

In addition, the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit, part of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, took to Twitter to let their followers know that they would be closed for business for the day:

For the what now? “Local holiday”? Is that like a “local crime story”?

The Jewish one.

There, @USPalAffairs. Was that really so difficult?

Narrator: it really was that difficult.

Uh-oh, indeed.

Even Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who’s just about as spineless as they come, managed to acknowledge that yesterday was Yom Kippur without bursting into flames.

So this is pretty embarrassing for the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit.

Guess not everyone’s sensibilities are as delicate as those of the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit.

