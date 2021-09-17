https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/us-embassy-in-jerusalems-palestinian-affairs-unit-has-an-interesting-way-of-referring-to-yom-kippur/

Yesterday was Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, a High Holiday and one of the most important days of the year in the Jewish faith.

So it makes sense that, out of respect, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem would acknowledge it:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem wishes a meaningful Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) to all those who observe this holy day. May you be sealed in the Book of Life and G’mar Hatima Tova! pic.twitter.com/LrAqWv80EG — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) September 15, 2021

In addition, the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit, part of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, took to Twitter to let their followers know that they would be closed for business for the day:

Our office is closed today, Thursday, September 16, for the local holiday. We will reopen for normal business tomorrow, Friday, September 17. pic.twitter.com/dOT8c9Zfat — US Palestinian Affairs Unit (@USPalAffairs) September 16, 2021

For the what now? “Local holiday”? Is that like a “local crime story”?

The Jewish one.

Yom Kippur. The local holiday is Yom Kippur. — Anthony Ball (@aball17) September 17, 2021

There, @USPalAffairs. Was that really so difficult?

Narrator: it really was that difficult.

Uh-oh, indeed.

Even Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who’s just about as spineless as they come, managed to acknowledge that yesterday was Yom Kippur without bursting into flames.

So this is pretty embarrassing for the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit.

I think you meant (((Holiday))) — TheWacoYid (@WacoYid) September 17, 2021

they didn’t want to say the joo name https://t.co/ImuVCOgtmV — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 17, 2021

Maybe ask your colleagues over at @usembassyjlm for some guidance, as they (correctly) appear to have no problem mentioning Ramadan. https://t.co/HC4zsoZNl5 — TheWacoYid (@WacoYid) September 17, 2021

Guess not everyone’s sensibilities are as delicate as those of the U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit.

Which holiday might be offensive to Palestinian nationalists? — Rabbi E. Poupko- UNITED AGAINST ANTISEMITISM (@RabbiPoupko) September 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

