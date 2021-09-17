https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sanctions-several-hong-kong-based-chinese-entities-over-iran-department-of-treasury_4002681.html

WASHINGTON—The United States issued Iran-related sanctions targeting several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Friday.

The entities listed include Black Drop Intl Co. Ltd., China 49 Group Co. Ltd., Damineh Optic Ltd., PCA Xiang Gang Ltd., Taiwan Be Charm Trading Co. Ltd., Victory Somo Group HK Ltd., and Yummy Be Charm Trading HK Ltd., the department said.

By Susan Heavey

