Joe Biden departed for his beach home in Delaware Friday despite a series of humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and the US-Mexico border, with critics urging the Commander-in-Chief to remain in Washington to help resolve the issues.

President Biden departs JBA en route to Delaware pic.twitter.com/FNtN8EeDMq — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2021

Joe Biden is headed to Delaware for a long weekend. Meanwhile, at the southern border: pic.twitter.com/WrTd8pTsvi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2021

Americans still stranded in Afghanistan 10,000 migrants at the border in Del Rio Inflation remains at near 13 year high President Biden decides to fly out early for another long weekend in Delaware… https://t.co/tZlrRTke9u — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) September 17, 2021

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

