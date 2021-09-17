https://hannity.com/media-room/video-released-shock-footage-shows-countless-migrants-wading-across-rio-grande-into-america/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=video-released-shock-footage-shows-countless-migrants-wading-across-rio-grande-into-america

Recently released footage from Fox News’ Bill Melugin is highlighting the growing crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border, showing countless migrants wading across the Rio Grande River into the United States.

“Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath,” posted Melugin on Twitter.

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz toured the US-Mexico border this week as a humanitarian disaster unfolded in Texas, confirming upwards of 85% of the people under the international bridge are from Haiti.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites… This is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. Then, the administration made a political decision. They announced they were no longer flying deportation flights back to Haiti,” said Cruz. “85% of the people under there are from Haiti.”

“Today, 700 people has grown to 10,500. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden has said we have open borders!”

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

The FAA permitted the drones to resume operation Friday afternoon.

‘CARTEL ENCOUNTER’: Ted Cruz Encounters Drug Traffickers at US-Mexico Border posted by Hannity Staff – 3.26.21 From Fox News: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has detailed how a Republican Senate delegation to the border, led by him, encountered human traffickers and cartel members yelling at them and taunting law enforcement — as they saw the crisis at the border up close. “We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video. “They’re getting paid $4-5000 a person to smuggle them into the country and… when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them,” he said. We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021 Republicans have been turning up the heat on the Biden administration over its handling of the surge at the border. They say that rapid reversals of Trump-era policies, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), and a narrowing of deportation priorities have encouraged migrants to make the often-dangerous journey north. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 100,000 migrants in February and that number is expected to have risen in March. There are currently more than 5,000 migrants in CBP custody and more than 11,000 in Health and Human Services (HHS) custody, and the administration is seeking to open more facilities in a scramble to house them. Watch the incredible footage above. ‘ILLEGAL ALIEN’ CANCELED: White House Orders ICE, CBP to Use Term ‘Noncitizen or Migrant’ posted by Hannity Staff – 4.20.21 The White House moved Monday to purge the term “illegal alien” from the Customs and Border Protection Agency and ICE; demanding federal agents use the words “noncitizen” or “migrant” when referring to those crossing into the United States from Mexico. “The policy of my Administration is to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border, and ensure public health and safety,” Biden said in an executive order. SCOOP: ICE, CBP to stop using ‘illegal alien’ and ‘assimilation’ under new Biden administration order https://t.co/FUM2po4LRG — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021 “We must also adhere to due process of law as we safeguard the dignity and well-being of all families and communities. My Administration will reset the policies and practices for enforcing civil immigration laws to align enforcement with these values and priorities,” he continued. The Biden admin ordered ICE and CBP to stop using dehumanizing terms like “illegal alien” when referring to immigrants, reports @washingtonpost. Under the order:

▪️ “illegal” is now “undocumented”

▪️ “alien” is now “noncitizen”/”migrant”

▪️ “assimilation” is now “integration” pic.twitter.com/UOOUTPll0V — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 19, 2021 “We’re going to increase the number [of refugees],” he told reporters. “The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number.” Read the full report at Fox News.

