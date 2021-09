https://www.oann.com/vietnam-approves-cubas-abdala-vaccine-for-use-against-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vietnam-approves-cubas-abdala-vaccine-for-use-against-covid-19

September 18, 2021

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

Abdala becomes the eighth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which is battling its worst outbreak in months.

(Editing by William Mallard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook