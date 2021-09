http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qefUewCKokk/social-media-influencers-income-advertising-wall-street-products

At first no one could explain why business was picking up at Betterment, a robo adviser aimed at newbie investors. There were about 10,000 signups in one day.

Then came the answer: A 25-year-old TikToker from Tennessee was posting videos describing how to retire a millionaire by using the platform.