https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-comedian-slams-woke-people-who-collect-unemployment-while-complaining-about-government

A comedian has released a video mocking able-bodied Americans who collect unemployment aid.

In the sketch, John Crist — who frequently pokes fun at Cancel Culture, virtue signaling, and other habits of the progressive Left — sports disheveled hair and baggy clothes. As his character explains, he has the luxury of waking up at 11:00 AM thanks to the government’s unemployment checks.

“What have I taken from my country this year? Let’s see — two stimulus checks, weekly unemployment, student loan forgiveness,” brags Crist. “What have I contributed to my country?” he asks before racking his brain and finding nothing.

“Also, I don’t pay taxes of any sort,” he adds later. “But it’s weird, because I still have a lack of self-awareness to get on the internet and complain about America.”

“I’m on unemployment because I enjoy the freedom. Which, ironically, an able-bodied person now relying on the government for their survival is actually the opposite of freedom.”

Unfortunately, Crist’s commentary is remarkably accurate.

According to data from the Department of Labor, the number of positions available in the United States rose to 10.1 million as of June — the highest number ever recorded by the agency. Meanwhile, there are 8.7 million Americans searching for work — meaning that there are more positions available than unemployed people.

Nevertheless, a Morning Consult poll found that one in eight Americans collecting enhanced federal unemployment had refused job offers while unemployed because they “receive enough money from unemployment insurance without having to work.” The enhanced benefits have since expired.

Since 14.1 million American adults were receiving the $300 weekly federal checks at the time of the poll, Morning Consult inferred that nearly two million Americans may have been choosing to live on federal and state unemployment insurance instead of taking a job.

Crist captured the irony of the situation through several additional quips:

“Alarm clock? I mean, why would I need that? I’ll just wake up when I’m done sleeping.”

“My favorite part about the enneagram is that I can just use it to justify all my negative traits. People used to call me ‘lazy’ and ‘self-absorbed,’ but now it’s just ‘I’m a 4!’”

“Their CEO said WHAT? I am officially boycotting them. I will not spend another dollar of my dad’s money there.”

“I’m thinking about getting an emotional support pet. I need it.”

“Delayed gratification? What is that? Like a band or a TikTok dance or something?”

“Just give me a second, I’m adding my pronouns to my Twitter bio.”

“The ironic thing about being ‘woke’ is that I literally sleep all the time.”

Despite the robust labor market, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduced a bill that would again extend unemployed Americans’ ability to reap the enhanced federal aid through February 1, 2022 — and retroactively give payouts for the weeks after September 6.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

