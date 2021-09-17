https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-reporter-shows-hundreds-of-migrants-illegally-entering-wide-open-southern-border

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin recorded footage on Friday showing Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis during a helicopter flight over the area with Texas state officials. The footage showed hundreds of migrants illegally entering the United States in what Melugin described at one point as being a “wide open” border.

The footage comes after the administration once again suffered catastrophic border numbers for the month of August, with Border Patrol making more than 200,000 apprehensions of illegal aliens.

“Take a look at this as we move up the Rio Grande right here, that Mexican town that you’re looking across the river, that is Ciudad Acuña, that is the Mexican city where all these migrants are gathering,” Melugin said. “And you can see, they’re using this dam right here to walk across the Rio Grande and enter the United States illegally.”

“They then use a dirt path that’s right below us and they stream into the international bridge area. We are talking thousands of people showing up every single day here,” he continued. “The problem is what’s happening, the reason why they’re all congregated underneath that bridge is Border Patrol doesn’t have enough agents to process these folks; they’re completely overwhelmed. Their holding facilities are completely over capacity.”

Melugin noted that there were no U.S. officials on the ground turning back the illegal aliens as they arrived unchallenged onto U.S. soil after walking across the Rio Grande from Mexico.

AMAZING — Since the Biden administration has kicked @BillFoxLA and his team out from flying Fox News’s drones along the U.S./Mexico border in Del Rio, TX, *local* law enforcement decided to get him a helicopter to hop in and go check things out to continue reporting. pic.twitter.com/pZ54my6E7o — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

“The problem is Border Patrol sources and the city of Del Rio sources are telling us they’re hearing there are upwards of 10,000 more migrants who are on the way right now and … we see why they’re saying that,” Melugin added as the helicopter positioned itself to show Ciudad Acuña.

“In Ciudad Acuña, we’re watching a bunch of taxi cabs pull up in a neighborhood, and dropping off these migrants,” he said. “We’re going to show that to you in a moment here when we get over it. But it’s pretty wild to see. There are multiple spots in the Rio Grande here where hundreds of people are crossing over constantly.”

“I can’t get the perfect angle, but there is a neighborhood down in there, where there are a constant stream of taxi cabs pulling up, vans, taxi cabs, and migrants are just getting out with all of their gear and they’re crossing this dam here, walking right across the Rio Grande,” he added. “And you can see this happening in real time, guys. I mean, there are hundreds of people down there going back and forth. And they are walking over to that international bridge, and we’ve seen Border Patrol bringing bus loads in and bus loads out of migrants trying to take them to other holding facilities in the area, but they’re not making a dent in these numbers.”

.@BillFOXLA on what Joe Biden DOESN’T want you to see: Border Patrol sources “tell me that this situation is ‘out-of-control.’ They need help. They say there aren’t even enough porta-potties or food or anything…It looks like a large refugee camp.” pic.twitter.com/UtCuVGxBpv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Melugin subsequently posted more video footage from the helicopter that showed the humanitarian and national security crisis that had erupted, writing that the situation was “deteriorating” and the border area is “completely out of control.”

BREAKING: Just wrapped up a helicopter ride with Texas DPS at the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. What we saw was absolutely stunning. There are at least 10,000 migrants under the bridge who crossed illegally, and a constant stream of hundreds more crossing over. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IADqBzb3qn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

More footage. Major thank you to Texas DPS. When the FAA grounded our drones, DPS was willing to get us in the air to show ongoing deteriorating situation at the bridge. The situation is in Del Rio is completely out of control. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8RUXheV8gk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

