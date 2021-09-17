https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-world-summit-against-forced-organ-harvesting-an-alarm-to-humankind_4000743.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

World Summit Against Organ Harvesting of Living Persons to present Human Rights experts from 19 countries

The World Summit on Combating and Preventing Live Organ Harvesting , jointly organized by five non-governmental organizations from Europe, the United States and Asia, will be held over two consecutive weekends from September 17-19, and 24-26, 2021.

The event features 35 experts from 19 countries with expertise in six areas of inquiry: medical, legal, political, media, civil society and policy-making. The topic centers on the far-reaching impact of the Chinese Communist Party’s organ harvesting atrocities on human dignity and all aspects of life, and how to combat and prevent such atrocities.

Forced Organ harvesting of living people poses a great danger to humankind as it violates universal ethical values, moral principles of life and human dignity, thus turning the medical profession into an abusive practice.

