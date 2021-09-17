http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Eorq8WEUYWI/when-the-new-york-times-notices-haitians-under-the-bridge.php

My friend who notifies me of rare instances when the New York Times provides less than favorable coverage of the Biden administration writes:

Today’s NYT has a front page article with a picture on the border surge. This is unusual. Fox talks about the open border all the time, but the mainstream press generally ignores the issue to the extent that it can. Not today. The article even quotes Republican criticisms of Biden, with little by way of defense. This may be in the nature of a warning to Biden not to let things get out of hand.

The Times’ article is reposted here.

The Washington Post also made this story its lead front page article. Unlike the Times, the Post quotes no Republican. And the first part of its report focuses on the bravery of this swarm of illegal immigrants.

Only at the very end do we read about their impact on the Texas side of the border. In doing so, the Post seems primarily concerned with the impact on Democrats. It notes that the county suffering from the weight of these crossings favored Donald Trump in 2020, the first time it voted Republican in decades. And that was when the number of illegal crossings was a small fraction of the current wave.

Between the Times’ story and that of the Post, Team Biden should consider itself doubly warned.

For the best reporting I’ve seen on this latest border crisis, I recommend this report by Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies. It’s called “A New Beachhead Opens in the Biden Border Crisis.” The subtitle is “10,000 Haitians and Cubans mass in Del Rio, Texas, amid obvious Border Patrol stand-down orders.”

