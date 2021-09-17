https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/572744-wyoming-county-gop-votes-to-accept-cheney-as-republican-in-break-from-state

A Wyoming county Republican Party has rejected an effort to rescind Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense & National Security: US-Australian sub deal causes rift with France Jan. 6 panel says it is reviewing Milley actions The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – What do Manchin and Sinema want? MORE’s affiliation with the GOP.

The Teton County Republican Party voted down a largely symbolic resolution this week that would have revoked its recognition of Cheney as a member of the GOP, joining the Laramie County GOP, which rejected a similar measure earlier this month.

Several other county Republican parties throughout Wyoming have moved in recent months to rescind their recognition of Cheney, who joined nine other Republicans earlier this year in voting to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpOhio Republican who voted to impeach Trump says he won’t seek reelection Youngkin breaks with Trump on whether Democrats will cheat in the Virginia governor’s race Trump endorses challenger in Michigan AG race MORE for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The resolutions have no actual power to strip Cheney of her party affiliation, but act as a symbolic rejection of the Wyoming representative, who is already facing several primary challengers next year. Last week, Trump endorsed one of Cheney’s opponents, attorney Harriet Hageman.

Cheney has faced other repercussions within her own party, as well.

In February, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure Cheney for her impeachment vote. Months later, in May, House Republicans voted to oust Cheney from her position as conference chair, eventually moving to replace her with Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikStefanik in ad says Democrats want ‘permanent election insurrection’ GOP leader taking proxy voting fight to Supreme Court Former CIA officer announces candidacy for Stefanik’s House seat MORE (R-N.Y.).

Despite the primary challenges and condemnations from within her own party, Cheney hasn’t backed down from her criticism of Trump, whom she has described as a threat to democracy for his attempts at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

She is serving as the vice chair of the Democratic-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

