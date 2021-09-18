https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/09/2024-watch-kristi-noem-a-corporatist-not-a-conservative
Although 2024 is still a ways off and we do not know whether Trump will run or not (which except for NeverTrump candidate(s) would presumably clear the field), a must-read thread that exposes Kristi Noem as a corporatist, not a conservative.
I spent the last week talking to lawmakers and activists in South Dakota about Kristi Noem’s troubling relationship to a major business with a long record of advocating for far-left social policies. I’ll share a few of the biggest takeaways below. (1/14)https://t.co/gYj8pGxnOO
— Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 15, 2021