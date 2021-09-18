https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/270-anti-lockdown-protesters-melbourne-sydney-arrested-violent-clash-police-video/

The lockdown in Melbourne was extended to September 23 and Australians have had enough.

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne, Australia rushed through a police line on Saturday in a violent clash with law enforcement.

A freedom rally in Melbourne turned violent after protesters rushed through a police line.

According to Reuters, nearly 270 people were arrested on Saturday in Sydney and Melbourne.

VIDEO:

Protesters threw water bottles and projectiles at police. Police responded with pepper spray:

