https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/270-anti-lockdown-protesters-melbourne-sydney-arrested-violent-clash-police-video/

The lockdown in Melbourne was extended to September 23 and Australians have had enough.

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne, Australia rushed through a police line on Saturday in a violent clash with law enforcement.

A freedom rally in Melbourne turned violent after protesters rushed through a police line.

According to Reuters, nearly 270 people were arrested on Saturday in Sydney and Melbourne.

TRENDING: Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members

VIDEO:

Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

Protesters threw water bottles and projectiles at police. Police responded with pepper spray:

Protesters throw water bottles at officers at more pepper spray deployed @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/FnTjUAmIaI — Olivia Jenkins (@byoliviajenkins) September 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

