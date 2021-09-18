https://100percentfedup.com/afghan-war-vet-wants-accountability-for-drone-strike-that-killed-ten-video/

Washington state congressional candidate Joe Kent asked the question everyone should be asking about Afghanistan. Where’s the accountability for the huge mistake that killed ten people? Is anyone going to be held responsible?

Kent offered analysis on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ about accountability in the US drone strike:

The horrific scene in Kabul where a US drone killed seven children and three adults is so sad. It’s hard to fathom how anyone could make such a huge mistake.

When we think the Afghanistan debacle couldn’t get any worse, it gets worse. The Pentagon has finally admitted that they droned and killed a family of ten, including small children, when they thought the target was ISIS-K operatives. After dragging their feet on this, they announced on Friday afternoon that this wasn’t the “righteous strike” that General Mark Milley claimed it was but a tragic mistake.

Rand Paul questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week about the drone strike:

This week I grilled Blinken on the Aug. 29 drone strike. “Was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” – Paul

“I don’t know,” Blinken said, adding that the strike was still being reviewed.

“You’d think you’d kind of know before you off someone with a predator drone,” – Paul

This week I grilled Blinken on the Aug. 29 drone strike. “Was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” – Paul “I don’t know,” Blinken said, adding that the strike was still being reviewed. “You’d think you’d kind of know before you off someone with a predator drone,” – Paul pic.twitter.com/O1tG67cbe7 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 17, 2021

Ten members of one family were killed in a drone strike after the children rushed out to greet their aid worker father.

Photos and other evidence, including video from right before the drone hit, show men, helping to load water in a truck.

There was nothing nefarious or ISIS-like about what these men were doing. They were helping the US military. The most horrific part of this is very young children were killed in the drone attack.

General Frank McKenzie came out today and finally offered his condolences and the excuse that the US mistook the group for ISIS-K:

“I am now convinced that as many as ten civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike. Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces.”

BREAKING: CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie admits Aug. 29th Kabul drone strike believed to be targeting ISIS-K extremists “was a mistake,” killing “as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children.” https://t.co/jnI1Ll47SN pic.twitter.com/RSP15lWOJJ — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2021

The bombing is another tragedy that began when Biden refused to listen to his military advisors to leave troops in Afghanistan. This caused a snowballing of chaos and violence.

Biden is batting 1.000 with his record of making terrible foreign policy decisions, and people are dying because of it.

