A U.S. citizen who was left behind in Afghanistan by the Biden administration told Fox News during an interview this week that the administration “broke” her by allegedly telling her that there was nothing they could do to help her.

The woman, going only by “Julie” to protect her identity, told Fox News host Dana Perino that she went to Afghanistan to get married.

“You know, they broke me … [the United States] broke me because I’m U.S. citizen,” Jule said. “And first … you know, I’ve been through a lot of — very bad in my life. I see, you know, I just come to get married here, to have life with my family and get back there. The Taliban come in and everything is changing, and make my life as, I basically [I died], but I still alive. I don’t know.”

When asked what the State Department was telling her and whether the other woman participating in the interview — Jen Wilson, COO of Army Week Association — was her best life line to getting back to the U.S., Julie said that Wilson was her best advocate.

“The State [Department], I call them so many times,” Julie said. “I email them, they just take the phone, they say, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t do anything for you.’ And that is the answer. And I said what’s going on with you guys? I’m a U.S. citizen who [inaudible] United States. I just lose a lot of family and —”

Wilson said that Julie had received a letter from the State Department telling her that she and her family could get into the airport in Kabul when it was still open and that 18 of her family members were murdered during the ISIS terrorist attack at the airport.

WATCH:

American Stranded In #Afghanistan Says She Has Been Abandoned By #Biden Administration pic.twitter.com/Ut2EaWQqkh — Christy Lewis (@Cavalewis) September 17, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Julie, tell me what you are hearing from the State Department. You are a U.S. citizen, been a citizen for 16 years or longer, tell me a little bit more about that and what you are hearing from the State Department about what you’re supposed to do now. JULIE, AMERICAN STRANDED IN AFGHANISTAN: I’m not doing. I’m just sitting on a hill. You know, they broke me … [the United States] broke me because I’m U.S. citizen. And first … you know, I’ve been through a lot of — very bad in my life. I see, you know, I just come to get married here, to have life with my family and get back there. The Taliban come in and everything is changing, and make my life as, I basically don’t die, but I still alive. I don’t know. PERINO: Are you saying, are they, is the State Department advising you to do anything? Or is Jen your best life line here? JULIE: Jen is the best life line for me because the State [Department], I call them so many times. I email them, they just take the phone, they say, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t do anything for you.’ And that is the answer. And I said what’s going on with you guys? I’m a U.S. citizen who [inaudible] United States. I just lose a lot of family and — PERINO: Jen, I can see why she’s not able to tell you — go ahead Jen. JEN WILSON, PROJECT DYNAMO: What she’s not able to tell you at the moment is she went back to get married. And she got the letter from the U.S. Embassy telling her and her family that they could get into HKIA back when it was still open. And they went there and 18 members of her family were killed in the bombing.

