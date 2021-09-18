https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/breaking-authorities-have-found-body-reportedly-matching-description-missing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Human remains discovered in Wyoming on Sunday are “consistent with the description of” missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference.

The finding in the state’sTeton County will likely end the search for the missing women that stared several days ago and gained national attention.

Authorities said they still have to make a final, definitive ID and gave no cause of death.

Petito was on a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, who is hiding from authorities. The couple is from Florida. He returned home Sept. 1. without her.

