https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/18/biden-runs-away-to-the-beach-but-protesters-in-del-rio-wont-let-him-forget-n444851
About The Author
Related Posts
Now We Have Even More Proof the Left Was Telling Blatant Lies About Federal Unemployment Benefits
July 25, 2021
Regret Sets in as Never Trump Tries to Cope
August 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy