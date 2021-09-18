https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-torches-aoc-tax-the-rich

Liberal comedian Bill Maher torched far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on his HBO show Friday night, targeting the New York Democrat for her political stunt at the Met Gala and her recent comments about abortion.

What did he say about the dress?

Responding to the provocative gown that Ocasio-Cortez wore to the Met Gala — which had the words “Tax the Rich” emblazoned on it — Maher challenged the assertion that “the rich” don’t pay enough taxes.

After noting, for example, that the richest 65,000 New Yorkers pay more than half of all the taxes in New York City, Maher exclaimed, “Let’s not lie.”

“It’s not like we don’t tax the rich at all,” Maher said. “I’m all for ending income inequality, but let’s not lie. The rich pay a lot of the taxes.”

“I’m just saying, you wear ‘tax the rich’ on your ass, and people are always saying the rich don’t pay taxes. They pay some taxes!” Maher later added. “They pay a big part of the freight already. I’m not saying it shouldn’t be more perhaps, but let’s not lie.”







Real Time with Bill Maher FULL EPISODE September 17th 2021



youtu.be



The top 1% of income-earners in America, in fact, pay more than 40% of all income taxes. The bottom 50%, however, pay less than 3% of the total income tax collected by the Internal Revenue Service.

What about abortion?



Maher criticized Ocasio-Cortez for making the issue of abortion not just about woman and recently scolding people who disagree with her progressive gender ideology when she said, “People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

“This has always been a women’s issue,” Maher said. “Maybe if the tone wasn’t like, ‘You morons who don’t know that men can menstruate and what two-spirit is, catch up!’ That’s what people hate.”

“Maybe, you know, help us along, explain, don’t have this attitude like the part of the country that isn’t completely caught up with this is just moronic and ‘I can’t even bear to deal with you. Grow up.’ First of all, it’s just bad politics,” Maher went on to say. “I don’t know if she thinks it’s only Republicans are in that camp who don’t know what ‘two-spirit’ is. But I think a lot of people are just learning about some of this stuff. And it’s new!”







Abortion: Not Just a Women’s Issue? | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

