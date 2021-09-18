https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bombshell-testimony-from-doctors-at-fda-vaccine-booster-hearing/

The best moments from today’s 8 hour FDA Vaccine hearing.

The first is Dr. Steve Kirsch.

There’s a lot of stuff, it’s 8 hours long pic.twitter.com/cu2HLKzz4f — Chuck (@VikeKang) September 17, 2021

The nursing home death data is stunning in the second video. Half the Vaccinated died, and none of the Unvaccinated died. Watch both clips. His testimony is aggressive and forceful.

THIS IS ALSO A MUST WATCH

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, ER physician from New Orleans.

‘This disease kills the obese and diabetics. The Unvaccinated are better informed.’

Doctor on FDA Vax Panel Admits Never Sleever’s Are More Informed Than The Vaxxed… Says 65% In His Area Are Not Vaxxed… Says They Cannot Prove The Never Sleever’s Are Wrong… pic.twitter.com/qdb9PW06Ll — Covid-1984 (@NeverSleever) September 17, 2021

‘The Vaccines are driving the Variants’…

BOMBSHELL Info During Todays FDA Vax Meeting Dr Rose States Based on The VAERS Data… The Risks Far Outweigh The Benefits Especially For Children Over A 1000% Increase In Adverse Events In 2021! Questions If The Shots Are Driving The Variants Clear Failure of These Products pic.twitter.com/ju7WV1Fk2j — Covid-1984 (@NeverSleever) September 17, 2021

Here’s the full 8 hour meeting





