Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 4:55 am

The best moments from today’s 8 hour FDA Vaccine hearing.

The first is Dr. Steve Kirsch.

The nursing home death data is stunning in the second video. Half the Vaccinated died, and none of the Unvaccinated died. Watch both clips. His testimony is aggressive and forceful.

THIS IS ALSO A MUST WATCH

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, ER physician from New Orleans.

‘This disease kills the obese and diabetics. The Unvaccinated are better informed.’

‘The Vaccines are driving the Variants’…

Here’s the full 8 hour meeting



