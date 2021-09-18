https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-testimony-from-fda-vaccine-hearing-reveals-injections-killing-more-than-saving-driving-variants/
About The Author
Related Posts
WOKE: American Bar Association Poised to Mandate “Diversity” Brainwashing, Racist Affirmative Action at Law Schools
August 20, 2021
University Vaccine Mandates: Personal Medical Decisions Reduced to Institutional Box Checking
September 6, 2021
ICYMI: CNN’s Lemon Says Unvaxxed are “Stupid”; Time to Start “Shaming” Them
September 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy