There was a heavy police presence at the US Capitol on Saturday in anticipation of a rally in support of the January 6 political prisoners.

Demonstrators will show support for the January 6 political prisoners on Saturday.

Hundreds of non-violent Trump supporters are currently in jail awaiting trial for walking through the Capitol on January 6.

But it was all a set up.

There were more police, reporters and undercover intelligence agents than protesters in Washington DC.

The only armed person arrested on Saturday was an undercover agent.

Reporter Ford Fischer caught the whole thing on video.

Police surrounded a masked man who was armed with a firearm.

The masked man told officers where his gun was and pulled out a badge.

“Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event.” Ford Fischer said.

VIDEO:

Earlier at “Justice for J6” defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He’s undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

“Are you under cover?” the officers asked as the man pulled out a badge.

“Are you undercover?” the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge. I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

Watch Ford Fischer describe what he witnessed:

Journalist @FordFischer said he only witnessed one detainment at the US Capitol rally in support of the Jan. 6 suspects. The person was undercover from a law enforcement or intelligence agency. pic.twitter.com/bJCwEsRkeh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2021

