On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy has been a jumbled strategy of “we welcome you. No, don’t come.”

Brooks said, “I guess the question I would ask is, Trump had a strategy. I didn’t particularly like the strategy, but it was a strategy. And it was a strategy of cruelty and deterrence. Don’t come here. We’re going to treat you badly. Don’t come. It’ll be very painful for you. I don’t particularly think it was in line with our values, but it was a strategy. What’s the Biden strategy? The Biden strategy has been, we welcome you. No, don’t come. And so, the strategy has been hodgepodge.”

