When Joe Biden took office in the White House, the pitch had been “the adults are back in charge” and “alliances will be restored.” Reality tells a different story, and the Washington Examiner’s Byron York shared a few reasons why the Dem rhetoric isn’t matching up with reality:

It’s a great relief to know the adults are back in charge. From @DailyMail: https://t.co/rMuw3eVYE1 pic.twitter.com/hIduHwL4ME — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 18, 2021

Yes, what a relief to know the adults are back in charge (cue eye roll).

It’s exhausting creating so many disasters. I’m not surprised he needs some rest and relaxation. — Rob Bernath (former mayor of flavortown) (@BernathRob) September 18, 2021

Are the lights stilll on at President Susan Rice and President Ron Klain’s office — Teresa Ganim (@henleyurban) September 18, 2021

Another Democrat success story https://t.co/0vhqcCocS0 — Brian Rhees (@BrianRhees) September 18, 2021

Thank God there are no more mean tweets. Your doing great Joe!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/eJLPRmVfnH — Anthony Musumeci (@moose6165) September 18, 2021

But no mean tweets. — Edmund S Robson (@EdmundSRobson) September 18, 2021

Let’s not forget the withholding of life-saving Covid treatments due to ‘equity’ from certain red states #evil https://t.co/BnnarzmysC — LKinTX (@LKinTX) September 18, 2021

The list could go on almost forever.

