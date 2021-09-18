https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/byron-york-shifts-into-sarcasm-overdrive-to-share-myriad-ways-we-can-tell-the-adults-are-back-in-charge/

When Joe Biden took office in the White House, the pitch had been “the adults are back in charge” and “alliances will be restored.” Reality tells a different story, and the Washington Examiner’s Byron York shared a few reasons why the Dem rhetoric isn’t matching up with reality:

Yes, what a relief to know the adults are back in charge (cue eye roll).

The list could go on almost forever.

