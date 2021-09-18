https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/capitol-high-alert-ahead-rally-support-j6-political-prisoners-video/

There is a heavy police presence at the US Capitol on Saturday in anticipation of a rally in support of the January 6 political prisoners.

Demonstrators will show support for the January 6 political prisoners on Saturday.

Hundreds of non-violent Trump supporters are currently in jail awaiting trial for walking through the Capitol on January 6.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters on Monday said he put up the fence because he wasn’t taking any chances.

TRENDING: Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members

Security is tight as January 6 protesters tricked in on Saturday.

VIDEO:

U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement officers are everywhere around the Capitol this morning, ahead of noon rally for those jailed after Jan. 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/e3MtX0x0uC — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) September 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

