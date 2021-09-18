http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sQsSByWQ17s/

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said that the situation on the border with large amounts of Haitian migrants “is the result of the circumstances in Haiti. It’s not as a result of our southern border.” But we still need better handling of people who show up at the border.

Cardin said, “I think the border issue, our southern border has mushroomed over the years because of the failure of immigration reform, basic immigration reform. The problem with the Haitians is the result of the circumstances in Haiti. It’s not as a result of our southern border. I recognize that. But we don’t have the proper facilities, the proper policies, the proper procedures for handling people who are showing up at our border. That needs to be changed, and it’s a fundamental problem with our immigration system.”

