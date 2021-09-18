http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FG_Zoy4QkXo/

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study released Friday claims that the Moderna vaccine is the most effective at preventing hospitalization caused by the Chinese coronavirus.

The study, which involved more than 3,600 individuals who were hospitalized between March 11 and August 15, found the Moderna vaccine most effective in preventing hospitalizations. Vaccine efficacy for the Moderna shot stands at 93 percent, compared to 88 percent for Pfizer and 71 percent for the traditional Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC’s findings.

Per the study:

Two-dose regimens of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines provided a high level of protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations in a real-world evaluation at 21 U.S. hospitals during March–August 2021. VE against COVID-19 hospitalization for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines was 93% and 88%, respectively, whereas the single-dose Janssen vaccine had somewhat lower VE at 71%. Persons vaccinated with Janssen vaccine also had lower postvaccination anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels than did recipients of mRNA vaccines. Although an immunologic correlate of protection has not been established for COVID-19 vaccines, antibody titers after infection and vaccination have been associated with protection (8). These real-world data suggest that the 2-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine regimens provide more protection than does the 1-dose Janssen viral vector vaccine regimen. Although the Janssen vaccine had lower observed VE, 1 dose of Janssen vaccine still reduced risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization by 71%.

However, researchers acknowledged a series of limitations in the study, including that it did not include “children, immunocompromised adults, or VE against COVID-19 that did not result in hospitalization.”

According to the study, 2,362, or 64 percent, of the patients were unvaccinated, while 476 (12.9 percent) had the Moderna shot, 738 (20 percent) received the Pfizer, and 113 (3.1 percent) had the J&J jab.

“Although these real-world data suggest some variation in levels of protection by vaccine, all FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization,” the study concluded.

According to the CDC, 54.2 percent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated

Most of those, more than 98 million, are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shot, while roughly 67 million are vaccinated with the Moderna. Over 14.5 million have received the single-dose J&J.

