https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-21-year-old-alex-jones/

teenage content creator alex jones pic.twitter.com/Ow8o1nuXLK — _ (@n3tion3l3sttv) September 17, 2021

Alex Jones is 47 now, and this clip is from circa 1995, so he is 20 or 21 in the above video.

Video at the bottom is the following year…

It’s fascinating to see. He used to be so much less crazy looking. pic.twitter.com/WVW8Scit8J — 🦇🍷ℑ𝔫𝔳𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔳𝔰𝔑𝔬𝔵🍷🦇 (@InvictvsNox) September 17, 2021

I found an archive of old Alex Jones clip…