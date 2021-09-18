https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/child-abuse-shocking-video-shows-crying-toddler-new-york-daycare-forced-wear-face-mask/

This is child abuse.

New York’s mask policy mandates children two years and up wear a face mask.

A viral video posted to Facebook by a woman named Ann Walker shows her crying toddler at a daycare in New York being forced to wear a face mask.

“This is my poor kid at daycare today so I can work. #breaksmyheart #governorhochulthiswontwork #whyarewepunishingbabies.” the mother said blaming New York’s newly sworn in Governor for the authoritarian mask mandate.

“Point of clarification I’m not upset with his daycare they are attempting to comply with the mandate. I love where he is. I’m pissed out our governor and OCFS who think mandating two year old to wear a mask 7-10 hours a day is at all necessary. #unmaskourbabies.” the mother said.

VIDEO:

Back up video in case Facebook deletes:

THIS IS CHILD ABUSE.@GovKathyHochul YOU ARE A CHILD ABUSER pic.twitter.com/a2a9jKNyTx — Science Mom (@456trainMama) September 18, 2021

