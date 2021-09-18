https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/cnn-is-in-the-country-looking-for-you-did-guardian-reporter-pressure-nicki-minajs-cousin-with-doxxing-threat/

We can’t verify these screenshots posted by Nicki Minaj, whose cousin in Trinidad’s friend says his testicles swelled up after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and led his fiancé to call off their wedding. But there is a Sharlene Rampersad who works in Trinidad & Tobago, and Guardian Media of Trinidad & Tobago released a statement saying, “Today, in the legitimate pursuit of a story that has both local and international interest, one of our journalists has been subjected to a range of attacks via social media including death threats.”

In short, the texts Minaj posted appear to show Rampersad trying to arrange an interview with Minaj’s cousin and his friend, and she notes that “CNN is in the country looking for you” and won’t hesitate to reveal where you live. “If you speak to me, we won’t reveal those details,” she writes.

Guardian Media has condemned @NICKIMINAJ in a statement after the musician posted a message sent from one of its journalists (Sharlene Rampersad) to her cousin. Rampersad pressured the cousin into speaking by saying CNN would dox him & his family. Nicki posted the texts & number. pic.twitter.com/cxFd7xuHyQ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2021

Conveniently left out: @NICKIMINAJ only had their phone numbers in the first place because they were harassing and threatening her family members. https://t.co/y9hzJHFB8Y — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 18, 2021

They don’t mention that they denounce intimidation tactics BY journalists. Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/HHKK9hHe2i — A Dusty one 😛 (@duhsteewone1) September 18, 2021

That is for sure harrasment — The Photographic Investor (@akphotograph3r) September 18, 2021

So they can use aggression and intimidation to get a story because “freedom of press” but people can’t fight back. Got it. — Andrew Shaw (@raisingABQ) September 18, 2021

There they go playing the victim! They come for her and threaten her family but they make her look like the bad guy when she gives them that UNO Reverse! — X Æ A-12 ᴺᴹ (@po0pitysco0p) September 18, 2021

Note that the guardian never mentions having an issue with the said “journalist” threatening to do exactly what they claim to oppose by doxing the guy, as long as they make a buck everyone/anyone is a target. — Kevin Hill (@kevhill) September 18, 2021

All journalists deserve that if that is how they will act. That journalist deservers everything they are going through and then some. The media have gotten away with this kind of behavior for far too long. Action is needed. Threats no longer work. — (っ◔◡◔)っ Jason (@JasonTLouis) September 18, 2021

“Including death threats” This is the tack on they add to literally everything and I have to say it’s losing its bite. — Iron Factory Archive (@omniarmory) September 18, 2021

Never did I think I’d be siding with Nicki Minaj.

2021 keeps flipping on its head. — ■Mirv• (@Mirv_ipecac) September 18, 2021

That´s what journalists turn into? Aggressors, intimidation, threat. Professional journalism is really dead. — Roberto Ruiz (@roberto_ruiz_hb) September 18, 2021

The media is the biggest cancer in society today. And of course when they are exposed they automatically claim that they are the victims. Trump was right in labeling the mainstream media the enemy of the people. They are! — alek j hidell (@alekjhidelll) September 18, 2021

Journalist: “If you speak to me… I can prevent the harm that’s coming. What’da’ya’say pal?”

Minaj: “Ummm…everybody, here’s the texts.”

Journalist: “Hey, I’m being harrassed. No fair. I was threatening you.” — Troy A. Sing🇺🇲 (@TroySing) September 18, 2021

If those text messages are real, the journalist should be fired immediately. — Trish Woods (@TrishaWoods22) September 18, 2021

Judging by the statement, where they sided with the journalist by deflecting all the attention to the “intimidation and death threats” she got, I think we have our answer. — Doe (@Kaerheern) September 18, 2021

LOL how about @guardian condemn their own stupid “reporter” for making threats to a private citizen? If there was nothing wrong with what the reporter said, then there’s nothing wrong with telling all your fans about it. Keep doing your thing @NICKIMINAJ! — rob (@robbysauve) September 18, 2021

Sounds like they got exactly what they deserve. — Jason on the left coast (@Evamkir) September 18, 2021

What kind of threat is, “CNN is in the country looking for you”? Is that CNN’s reputation now?

