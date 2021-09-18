https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/18/cnns-john-harwood-shares-doctored-photo-of-george-clooney-comparing-trump-voters-to-confederates-and-nazis-screenshot/

CNN’s John Harwood shared a doctored photo of George Clooney wearing a T-shirt that compared Trump voters to Confederates and Nazis, calling it “accurate” in a tweet:

The tweet was deleted, but we have a screenshot:

The account that posted the fake photo defended it, saying “the message is the prominent idea here, not the celbrity”:

Just an FYI from the OP, yes it’s photoshopped, you’d have to be braindead to think otherwise. The message is the prominent idea here, not the celebrity. — RubyDee (@40acrewoods) September 17, 2021

And the message here is CNN journos have no issue sharing fake photos when it suits *their* message.

