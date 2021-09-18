https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/college-football-fans-chant-fck-joe-biden-third-week-row-video/

Warning: *Harsh language in every video*

It’s a movement.

It all started a few weeks ago when Trump supporters at the Virginia Tech game started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”

Since then, the anti-Biden chants have spread to more games, bars and even concerts.

College co-eds chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” at several football games on Saturday.

Wyoming checking in:

Tennessee fans can’t stand Joe Biden.

VIDEO:

Kentucky checking in:

But Joe Biden is the most popular president in US history.

