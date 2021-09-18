https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/college-football-fans-chant-fck-joe-biden-third-week-row-video/
Warning: *Harsh language in every video*
It’s a movement.
Advertisement – story continues below
It all started a few weeks ago when Trump supporters at the Virginia Tech game started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”
Since then, the anti-Biden chants have spread to more games, bars and even concerts.
TRENDING: BREAKING: Armed Person Detained at J6 Rally is Undercover Agent, Pulls Out Badge (VIDEO)
College co-eds chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” at several football games on Saturday.
Wyoming checking in:
Advertisement – story continues below
WYOMING pic.twitter.com/ZkQVB7y7JL
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
Tennessee fans can’t stand Joe Biden.
VIDEO:
TENNESSEE pic.twitter.com/pkGX52XPGB
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Kentucky checking in:
KENTUCKY pic.twitter.com/kbWIRz5l6u
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
But Joe Biden is the most popular president in US history.