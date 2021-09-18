https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/comedian-actor-chris-rock-says-he-has-breakthrough-covid-urges-others?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Comedian-actor Chris Rock said Sunday that he has breakthrough COVID-19 and urged others to get vaccinated for the virus.

“Trust me you don’t want this,” the 56-year-old Rock tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star also said in the tweet that he had “just found out” about his infection.

In May, Rock joked during multiple talk show appearances about cutting the line to fast-track his shot or shots. He also dubbed himself “two-shots Rock,” before clarifying that he’d actually received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Yahoo News.

