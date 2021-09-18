https://magainstitute.com/communism-snuck-out-from-under-our-bed-in-america-while-we-were-all-sleeping/

We thought that Communism was dead as a bankrupt ideology when the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union fell. Euphoria faded into disillusionment as a world temporarily without a bipolar cat-and-mouse game between super-powers gave way to global security threats from all directions.

We kept our eyes on China, Cuba, North Korea and Vietnam as remnants of the former authoritarian world order. But over the ensuing decades, we actually tried to establish friendly relations with all these enemy states. That didn’t go so well.

We eventually realized that China has actually surpassed Russia as a “near-peer adversary”, a euphemism for an enemy that we don’t want to call one out loud. But, we still had the mentality that it would be ICBM’s launched at us that would be the biggest threat.

The American Intel Community has long addressed what they called NBC capability. Not the National Broadcasting Company but Nuclear, Biological and Chemical. Maybe the former and its fellow media outlets were more likely to become the culprit than what we thought would emanate from the foreign front.

As it turned out, the attack from the Chinese Communist Party was actually launched in stealth. It wasn’t a military first strike. It was a biological agent that was never intended to cause enough deaths to totally wipe out the population of the United States of America.

It was an insidious and ultimately successful effort to instill fear and panic among the American populace. They could never have stormed our beaches or even infiltrated enough people across our land-borders to perform such a destruction of our homeland. Yet, overnight they have laid waste to our age-old values and traditions that we once held sacred.

They induced Americans who have always hailed our heritage of freedom and liberty to surrender them without a fight. Somehow James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin and the other Founders of our country must have realized the United States Constitution does not apply when there is a health crisis. They eliminated Antonin Scalia from the Supreme Court several years ahead of time so he wouldn’t be around to warn us.

Under the guise of a pandemic, all levels of government in the United States from federal to state to municipal have arrogated unto themselves the ability, if not the right, to micromanage and control every aspect of the lives of our citizens. The old totalitarian tactic of creating a vigilante society where people turn against one another has been leveraged with precision and perfection.

They didn’t try to convince us of the inherent wisdom of Marx and Engels, or of Lenin and Stalin, or of Mao and Xi. They just caught us off-guard when we weren’t looking or expecting this kind of subtle attack.

Fifteen days to flatten the curve. Then a year-and-a-half later, what was a trickle has turned into a total breach of the dike. Torrents of the flood sweep across America as you read these words. It is not H²O, but rather a steady stream of Marxist ideology masquerading as security.

They put enough lipstick on the pig that America passionately embraced the old porker. We moved out of our clean, comfortable homes into the sty where we could wallow in the socialist mud.

Americans today are not the deep thinkers and scholars of the bygone era when the U.S. Constitution was ratified. A generation of shallow-minded, short-attention-span heirs have squandered the fortune which we inherited. We have not only forgotten the lessons of the American Revolution, or even of World War II. The pampered people of today’s America have a sense of entitlement which they feel no obligation to earn or maintain.

So, it’s no wonder America didn’t see it coming. It wasn’t displayed on our big screen television or even our small screen smartphone. It certainly wasn’t written in the hearts and minds of an intelligent and informed citizenry.

We just went to bed one night and while we were snuggling with our pillow, that boogey woman who really always has been there under the bed finally emerged. She didn’t scream like a banshee in the middle of the night and terrify us. She just calmly walked into the kitchen and had a cup of coffee waiting for us when we awoke. We still had sleep in our eyes and failed to recognize her.

We sat down at the kitchen table and had a civil conversation with her. She told us that she was our guardian angel. She would watch out for us. We would never again have the anxiety of making difficult decisions for ourselves. Just trust her. Everything will be fine. She said her name was government.

As the sleep clears from the corners of the eyes of a few Americans at a time, she is being finally recognized as the Μέδουσα, “from the Greek Μέδουσα (Medousa), which was derived from μέδω (medo) meaning ‘to protect, to rule over’. In Greek myth this was the name of one of the three Gorgons, ugly women who had snakes for hair. She was so hideous that anyone who gazed upon her was turned to stone, so the hero Perseus had to look using the reflection in his shield in order to slay her.”

Let all those who have not already turned to stone, cast your gaze away. Marxism is a modern-day manifestation of the Medusa. If you let her mesmerize you, your spirit will be petrified in more ways than one by the Med-USA!

