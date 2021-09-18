https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/compare-cnns-coverage-of-terror-threat-at-us-capitol-today-to-their-spin-on-last-years-riots/

The #JusticeForJ6 rally was held at the U.S. Capitol today, and to say it was sparsely attended might be an understatement. Just in case though, the Capitol Police showed up in full riot gear to watch over a crowd that seemed to consist mostly of media hoping to have been able to help Democrats start a fresh narrative.

CNN did their part by covering the “terror threat”:

Additionally, CNN did what they do best by trying to make it sound like the event would spark massive “political violence”:

Now let’s have a flashback to how CNN was framing last summer’s violent riots:

What a joke.

THIS. Is CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...