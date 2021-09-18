https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/compare-cnns-coverage-of-terror-threat-at-us-capitol-today-to-their-spin-on-last-years-riots/

The #JusticeForJ6 rally was held at the U.S. Capitol today, and to say it was sparsely attended might be an understatement. Just in case though, the Capitol Police showed up in full riot gear to watch over a crowd that seemed to consist mostly of media hoping to have been able to help Democrats start a fresh narrative.

CNN did their part by covering the “terror threat”:

Instead of covering actual threats to American national security like the US citizens stranded in Afghanistan or the invasion at our Southern Border, CNN is covering the “terror threat” of today’s protest in DC. — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) September 18, 2021

It looks very scary there right now. pic.twitter.com/MkiA2YeGrG — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) September 18, 2021

Additionally, CNN did what they do best by trying to make it sound like the event would spark massive “political violence”:

Perhaps the worst of it came from @CNN, who pushed nonsense for days leading up to the event. “Renewed fears of political violence grip Capitol Hill” actually turned into “more press than protestors.” Will CNN tell that story now? pic.twitter.com/Z7d08DCMSf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 18, 2021

Now let’s have a flashback to how CNN was framing last summer’s violent riots:

What a joke.

THIS. Is CNN.

