Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) released new photos on Saturday of Democrat President Joe Biden’s growing border crisis in Del Rio, Texas, saying that the situation “has reached a boiling point” and that it was time for the administration to reinstate former Republican President Donald Trump’s border policies.

The New York Times reported that local officials have described the scene as one resembling a “a shantytown, with little access to clean water and food and just a few portable toilets.” The Times noted that there was no running water at the site, and photos showed people having to carry large packages of bottled water to the area.

“Devastating scenes from Del Rio today. I’ve talked to local leaders and seasoned law enforcement officers—the number 1 thing I’m hearing is this the worst they have ever seen it,” Pfluger wrote. “Where is the Administration? What is it going to take to get @POTUS and @VP ‘s attention on this?”

Devastating scenes from Del Rio today. I’ve talked to local leaders and seasoned law enforcement officers—the number 1 thing I’m hearing is this the worst they have ever seen it. Where is the Administration? What is it going to take to get @POTUS and @VP‘s attention on this? pic.twitter.com/W8sOzZ4rk8 — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) September 18, 2021

Pfluger noted that the dire situation had grown from 12,000 illegal aliens on Friday to approximately 15,000 illegal aliens on Saturday.

“Most were military aged males between the ages of 18-35. The majority of migrants were Haitian, but I talked to migrants from 6-7 countries including Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, and more,” he wrote. “When I went in up in a helicopter to survey the scene, migrants were literally being pushed over the border. Why is the administration not taking the proper steps to deter this situation?”

“400 more CBP agents are being sent to Del Rio and CBP is utilizing flights to repatriate Haitians back to their home country, but based on what’s happening on the ground, this is not nearly enough to tamper the chaotic situation,” he added. “This crisis has reached a boiling point—Del Rio officials are not equipped to handle nearly 15,000 migrants pouring into their community. What will it take to wake this Administration up to the realities of this crisis? There is a real human cost to Biden’s weak border policies.”

This crisis has reached a boiling point—Del Rio officials are not equipped to handle nearly 15,000 migrants pouring into their community. What will it take to wake this Administration up to the realities of this crisis? There is a real human cost to Biden’s weak border policies. — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) September 18, 2021

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said on Saturday that the situation on the border was so dire that “there are food shortages in grocery stores” and “restaurants have closed early to make food for the camp and workers who usually commute from Mexico are unable to get to work resulting in a shortage of help.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the administration during a trip to the site late this week, saying that “Biden could end this tomorrow by simply following the law and reinstating deportation flights back.”

“When you have open borders, this is what you get,” Cruz said. “This is wrong. This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is lawless, and it is inviting suffering. This needs to end.”

