FDA scientists overseeing vaccines resigned two weeks ago claiming dangerous booster shot rollout by Fauci and Biden “could discredit all vaccines for a generation or more.”

Editor's Note: The corporate media has been censoring this bombshell story for days as Biden prepares to announce mandatory COVID booster shots.

How significant is it that the two top FDA officials responsible for vaccine research resigned last week and this week signed a letter in The Lancet that strongly warns against vaccine boosters? This is a remarkable sign that the project of government-managed virus mitigation is in the final stages before falling apart. The booster has already been promoted by top lockdown advocates Neil Ferguson of Imperial College and Anthony Fauci of NIH, even in the face of rising public incredulity toward their “expert” advice. For these two FDA officials to go on record with grave doubts – and their perspective is certainly backed […]