https://www.dailywire.com/news/democratic-del-rio-mayor-slams-biden-harris-over-border-crisis-why-arent-you-here

Democratic Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano called out his party’s top two politicians on Saturday as his town continued to experience the devastating effects of being overrun by illegal aliens on the border.

The town of about 35,000 people has seen an explosion of migrants who have illegally entered the U.S., most of whom are from Haiti, by walking across the Rio Grande River. The numbers surged from several hundred a week ago to approximately 15,000 by Saturday.

Lozano called out Vice President Kamala Harris, who attended a college football game on Saturday where she conducted the opening coin toss, writing: “The VP is able to visit the fun events across the country, while American communities continue to grapple with failed immigration reform.”

“Where is the visit to Del Rio, TX?” Lozano asked, he later added: “We need you to visit Del Rio, Texas.”

Lozano also responded to an unrelated tweet from Harris, where Harris wrote: “The U.S. is falling behind, on a global scale, on investing in childcare. We invest fewer public dollars in early childhood education and care relative to GDP than almost all other developed countries. With our Build Back Better Agenda, @POTUS and I are determined to change that.”

Lozano responded: “The US is failing to protect its borders. Why aren’t you here? @POTUS[.]”

The US is failing to protect its borders. Why aren’t you here? @POTUS — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 19, 2021

Lozano also responded to a tweet from President Joe Biden where Biden talked about taxes.

“The President has a plan for taxes,” Lozano wrote. “Where is the plan to protect our southern border?”

Lozano again tweeted at Biden, writing: “Where is your plan to protect American communities at the southern border? I spoke to Governor Abbott today. We have developed a temporary plan, we’d like to see yours.”

Where is your plan to protect American communities at the southern border? I spoke to Governor Abbott today. We have developed a temporary plan, we’d like to see yours. @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/BznPH0DDWD — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 19, 2021

A recent report from the Associated Press claimed that the Biden administration going to be deporting the migrants at the bridge, although a timeline and what they will actually end up doing is not yet clear.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said in a statement on Saturday from the border:

I spent the day in Del Rio, TX with local and state leaders and law enforcement—what I heard, and what I saw, was devastating. There were nearly 15,000 migrants gathered at the port of entry with hundreds more gathering every hour—up from 12,000 just the day before. Most were military aged males between the ages of 18-35. The majority of migrants were Haitian, but I talked to migrants from 6-7 countries including Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, and more. When I went in up in a helicopter to survey the scene, migrants were literally being pushed over the border. Why is the administration not taking the proper steps to deter this situation? 400 more CBP agents are being sent to Del Rio and CBP is utilizing flights to repatriate Haitians back to their home country, but based on what’s happening on the ground, this is not nearly enough to tamper the chaotic situation. This crisis has reached a boiling point—Del Rio officials are not equipped to handle nearly 15,000 migrants pouring into their community. What will it take to wake this Administration up to the realities of this crisis? There is a real human cost to Biden’s weak border policies.

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

