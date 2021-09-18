https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dhs-decides-to-fly-thousands-of-haitian-invaders-straight-back-to-haiti-developing/

This is the scene in Del Rio, Texas… pic.twitter.com/mDpd7pEdh1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2021

DEL RIO, Texas — The Biden administration plans the wide-scale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.

Details are yet to be finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day, according to the official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities.

U.S. authorities closed traffic to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions at the only border crossing in Del Rio, Texas, after chaos unfolded Friday and presented the administration with a new and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of invaders who have been reaching U.S. soil.

Haitians crossed the Rio Grande freely and in a steady stream, going back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico through knee-deep water, with some parents carrying small children on their shoulders. Unable to buy supplies in the U.S., they returned briefly to Mexico for food and cardboard to settle, temporarily at least, under or near the bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months.

The vast majority of the invaders are Haitian, said Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens. Some families have been under the bridge for as long as six days. Trash piles were 10 feet wide, and at least two women have given birth.

