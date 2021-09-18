https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/drew-holden-has-the-take-of-the-day-after-sparsely-attended-us-capitol-rally-ends-and-a-certain-photo-gains-attention/

The #JusticeForJ6 rally at the U.S. Capitol today had more media and police than participants in the event. Police put the number of those inside the rally area not including officers (but presumably including media) at between 400 and 450 people.

The rally is now over and the Capitol Police, dressed in riot gear, have left the area after nothing much happened:

Capitol Police leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/ZSHi2JSno9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

During the event, there were questions about some of the people in attendance:

From the “rally”. Can these fedbois be more obvious? pic.twitter.com/cOgJSexToH — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) September 18, 2021

Just some regular folks. https://t.co/bPmQzZLHei — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 18, 2021

Photos like that lead us to Drew Holden’s tweet, which is suitable for framing:

I hope the dozens of attendees from today’s Justice for J6 rally make it safely back to their desks at the FBI. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 18, 2021

HA! And there’s the take of the day.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 well it is for sure they aren’t investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop. https://t.co/gOSfEEM9kn — S. Picard, Deplorable, Neanderthal & Anglo-Saxon (@PicardSa) September 18, 2021

Really surprised this photo hasn’t turned into a viral fed meme yet. https://t.co/rwLdAgDdOL pic.twitter.com/XzdpN0uqMV — Cauci Hawkeye (@CauciHawkeye) September 18, 2021

Give it time!

