The #JusticeForJ6 rally at the U.S. Capitol today had more media and police than participants in the event. Police put the number of those inside the rally area not including officers (but presumably including media) at between 400 and 450 people.

The rally is now over and the Capitol Police, dressed in riot gear, have left the area after nothing much happened:

During the event, there were questions about some of the people in attendance:

Photos like that lead us to Drew Holden’s tweet, which is suitable for framing:

HA! And there’s the take of the day.

Give it time!

