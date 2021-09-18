https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61466160bbafd42ff58b7ed8
Antifa activists erected barricades in Leipzig, Germany and clashed with officers outside police headquarters on Saturday. They are demanding the release of a young radical activist accused of attacki…
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is the latest political leader caught out partying maskless with friends while forbidding the little people the same freedoms. Blangiari moved to Hawaii in 2002 and form…
Joe Biden’s openly failing mental abilities have been a common topic of discussion since long before his election….
EUFAULA, Okla. — The Eufaula Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Tito, a 4-year-old police service dog (PSD)…
A New York woman is facing murder charges for deliberately killing her newly-delivered baby boy. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Andee Wright of Tonawanda is being…