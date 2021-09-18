https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fallen-marine-nicole-gee-returns-home-photos/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The body of Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee returned home today.

Patriots waved American flags and Marine Corps flags as Gee’s hearse made its way from Sacramento Airport to a funeral home in Fair Oaks, California.

Steven Hill — “Lining up the streets and everything else, just to show that her sacrifice wasn’t in vain. we all appreciate everything. We appreciate our military. We appreciate the sacrifices they make and the families.”

Continue reading…





