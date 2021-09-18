https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/false-rumor-general-dynamics-has-not-cancelled-vaccine-mandate/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 1:24 pm

This rumor has been gaining traction on twitter over the last 24 hours.  It appears to be false.

