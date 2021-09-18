https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/false-rumor-general-dynamics-has-not-cancelled-vaccine-mandate/
No they did not. I work at General dynamics. They sent our emails when the mandate got put in and GD said they will be complying with the mandate put forward by the Biden administration
— Jon Montafia (@JonMontafia) September 18, 2021
This rumor has been gaining traction on twitter over the last 24 hours. It appears to be false.
BREAKING: General Dynamics Corp. has canceled their vaccine mandate after roughly 40% of their employees declined the jab & threatened to quit.
— Al Webb 🦅🇺🇸 (@alwebbj) September 18, 2021