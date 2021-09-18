https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/572872-far-right-rally-draws-small-crowd-at-capitol

A far-right rally organized to protest those charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection has appeared to draw a small crowd of people, according to circulating news footage and images on the ground.

News of the crowd came after significant buildup of security forces and the resurrection of a protective fence around the U.S. Capitol amid concerns from officials of violence and chaos reminiscent of the January attack.

A small crowd of attendees began to gather at the Capitol on Saturday morning ahead of the scheduled demonstration dubbed the “Justice for J6” rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporters and videographers on the ground in Washington noted that there seemed to a heavier presence of police and press than actual rallygoers.

“Still seems like more press than protesters. Less than one demonstrator per member of Congress as the scheduled event begins,” Jonathan Allen, a NBC News reporter, tweeted.

Still seems like more press than protesters. Less than one demonstrator per member of Congress as the scheduled event begins. pic.twitter.com/6HQjeXKeVA — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 18, 2021

“Less than a half-hour before the start of this “Justice For J6 (Jan. 6)” rally, there are not a ton of people at the protest site. There are just as many journalists here, and probably more police,” David Jackson, a correspondent with USA Today tweeted.

Less than a half-hour before the start of this “Justice For J6 (Jan. 6)” rally, there are not a ton of people at the protest site. There are just as many journalists here, and probably more police. pic.twitter.com/C08PZVCNyQ — David Jackson (@djusatoday) September 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine Herridge, a CBS reporter, noted on Saturday that the event appeared to be “very thinly populated.”

A “Justice for J6” rally is underway near the U.S. Capitol, but so far, @CBS_Herridge reports, the crowds remain sparse https://t.co/dhLq5MOn9E pic.twitter.com/H6tJ9Iyj1l — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2021

Here’s a quick look around protest site outside #USCapitol More press than protestors. Lots of police staging nearby. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/J911ElXE9W — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 18, 2021

Counterprotesters were also seen at the event, though it was unclear how large their presence was. One counterprotester was holding a sign with the word “Loser” on it, while another protester carried a Black Lives Matter flag, ABC News reported.

Here’s a quick look around protest site outside #USCapitol More press than protestors. Lots of police staging nearby. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/J911ElXE9W — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 18, 2021

Capitol Police said that one person who was carrying a knife had been arrested and that there had been only a few mild incidents of conflict thus far, The Associated Press reported.

Those attending the event have come out in support of the roughly 600 people charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

A violent mob of former President TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon’s deadly mistake Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by Climate Power — Interior returns BLM HQ to Washington France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal MORE‘s supporters breached Capitol security on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden Joe BidenHouse Democrat threatens to vote against party’s spending bill if HBCUs don’t get more federal aid Overnight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon’s deadly mistake Haitians stuck in Texas extend Biden’s immigration woes MORE’s 2020 election win. Rioters ransacked the building, including lawmakers’ offices, and clashed with Capitol Police.

One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died after altercations with rioters.

The apparent small crowd is in contrast to the larger organized activity officials anticipated. Earlier this week, a Department of Homeland Security official said that around 700 people were expected at the rally.

Lawmakers and law enforcement this week grew concerned that the protest could turn violent or raucous, and on Friday, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that they had received knowledge of some threats of violence. However, Manger said that they had a strong plan in place to combat security threats.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinOvernight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon’s deadly mistake France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal Pentagon admits ‘tragic mistake’ in strike that killed 10 civilians MORE approved 100 National Guard troops on Friday to assist Capitol Police stationed there for the rally.

At the event Saturday, however, organizer Matt Braynard told those at the Capitol to respect the law enforcement patrolling the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are uniformed officers here who I demand that you respect, you’re kind to, you’re respectful to and you’re obedient to. They’re here to keep us safe. We’re counting on them to do that,” Braynard said, adding a similar request for treatment of the media.

“Justice for J6” rally organizer Matt Braynard: “There are uniformed officers here whom I demand you respect, you’re kind to, you’re respectful to and you’re obedient to. They’re here to keep us safe and we’re counting on them to do that.” pic.twitter.com/qhpg1K402k — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

