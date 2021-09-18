https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/female-uab-student-attacks-preacher-carrying-women-belong-in-the-kitchen-sign/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 4:20 pm



A fight broke out on the UAB campus as two preachers were attacked by a female student. The preachers were carrying signs saying “women don’t belong in college, women should be in the kitchen.”

