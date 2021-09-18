https://www.oann.com/france-says-to-work-with-india-to-promote-multilateral-order/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-says-to-work-with-india-to-promote-multilateral-order



FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

September 18, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote “a truly multilateral international order,” the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, “based on a relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific,” the ministry said in a statement.

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Canberra ditched a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of a partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific region.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

