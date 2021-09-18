https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fully-vaccinated-daily-beast-writer-reveals-awful-bout-with-covid/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 12:43 am

Daily Beast writer Shannon Vavra repeats the brainwashing.

“I feel certain my case would’ve been so much worse if I weren’t vaccinated.  Please do your part.”

