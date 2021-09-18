https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fully-vaccinated-daily-beast-writer-reveals-awful-bout-with-covid/
I ended up in urgent care w/ chest pains. I felt terrible & I’ll spare you all my emotions, but it felt like fire. I am young, healthy & fit (& fully vaxxed) but I still have some chest pains over a month later. All this to say: be smart, take precautions even if you’re vaxxed.
— Shannon Vavra (@shanvav) September 17, 2021
Daily Beast writer Shannon Vavra repeats the brainwashing.
“I feel certain my case would’ve been so much worse if I weren’t vaccinated. Please do your part.”
Anyways. We should encourage vaccination as much as possible, and take other precautions like wearing masks. I feel certain my case would’ve been so much worse if I weren’t vaccinated. Please do your part.
— Shannon Vavra (@shanvav) September 17, 2021