https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/has-someone-checked-on-aoc-capitol-police-report-man-with-knife-arrested-at-justiceforj6-rally/

The Justice for J6 rally is over, and as Twitchy reported, media far outnumbered protesters, but that doesn’t mean the Capitol Police weren’t prepared, showing up in full riot gear in case things got ugly. Here’s video of the Capitol Police leaving the scene at the end of the rally. We support the cops, but this video would really be amazing if someone overdubbed “The Imperial March” from “The Empire Strikes Back”:

Capitol Police leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/ZSHi2JSno9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

AP’s Mike Balsamo says there were four arrests, according to Capitol Police:

.@CapitolPolice report a second arrest at the “Justice for J6” rally. Police say a witness reported seeing a man with a handgun in the crowd and officers detained the man. Police say “it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration.” He’s facing unlawful activities charge. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) September 18, 2021

Did he have a gun or not?

Capitol Police now reporting a total of four arrests, which also includes two people who were pulled over this morning near the Capitol with felony warrants out of Texas. One was wanted on a weapons charge and the other was wanted for a probation violation. https://t.co/PC8v62z70g — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) September 18, 2021

So they didn’t even make it to the rally. Axios reports that one man was arrested early on for a weapons violation:

U.S. Capitol Police officers at approximately 12:40 p.m. arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation, the agency wrote in a tweet.https://t.co/y2vhldshsx — Axios (@axios) September 18, 2021

Show us the knife. I, for one, would like to see what caused such concerns. — kultursmog (@Kultursmog) September 18, 2021

What are we talking about? A pocket knife? A hunting knife? A steak knife? Very vague. — Tim Bishop (@bishman316) September 18, 2021

Was it a pocket knife? Butter knife? Rambo’s knife? Kinda need that small detail. — Spike Hawkeye (@BigGame4400) September 18, 2021

Likely a plastic knife from take-out and now he can’t butter his bread but the CP can say they did something today. — Me 🍎 (@creepymouse) September 18, 2021

Probably a plastic knife in his McDonald’s bag for butter on pancakes — Chip Hunter (@cwhunter2) September 18, 2021

It was a spork — E_something, something (@bearcats03) September 18, 2021

This is definitely national news — Josh/Seattle (@Josh_Seattle1) September 18, 2021

OMG! Has someone checked on AOC? 👀 — Melinda Proza (@melinda_proza) September 18, 2021

Where was AOC? I hope she was not traumatized that someone had a knife in DC. Oh , I forgot they have their fence. Phew she is safe. — Lisa Nose (@Li_nose) September 18, 2021

There’s more weapons in people’s pockets on the NYC subway. — Colt45🇺🇸👮‍♀️👨‍⚕️🕵🏻‍♀️ 🇦🇫 (@jacksfriend25) September 18, 2021

It’s like the Civil War all over again. pic.twitter.com/mJQWFXF0QX — LoloLi (@BrandywineLiza) September 18, 2021

I’m about to head out the door to pick up some groceries and booze… my assault leatherman is tactically ready in my pocket. — Meat Pie Kentucky (@macqueen_ian) September 18, 2021

Bet it was a 3.5” lock back or something equally at home at an insurrection 🙄 — Dr J Mcc (@Kcptech20Mcc) September 18, 2021

Fully automatic toenail clippers — BustaMyChops (@Anthony37936470) September 18, 2021

They panicked, couldn’t waste this setup. They probably spent a bunch of money setting this rally up so had to arrest someone — PortugueseTennesseanWolvesFan (@mike93654619) September 18, 2021

They didn’t drone him? — Johnny Dudenbossel (@Camcopgh1) September 18, 2021

The republic is saved. Whew. Close call — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) September 18, 2021

The coup has been crushed!! — Steven Groves (@stevegroves) September 18, 2021

Insurrection canceled. — Kelvin Chew (@_kelvinchew) September 18, 2021

Press just foaming at the mouth hoping something crazy happens 😆😆 — Ry (@DeplorableYetti) September 18, 2021

What are the odds the man wasn’t even arrested at the rally, but somewhere in the city, a man was arrested on a weapons charge and Axios decided to use a picture from the rally in their tweet. The agency didn’t even mention the rally in their tweet. — Dexter Olson (@RealBubbaDex) September 18, 2021

Tomorrow on CNN “White suprematist Trump supporter brandishing weapons is thwarted in attempt to overthrow the government.” — MaxMinimus (@max_minimus) September 18, 2021

Any jaywalking violations — Brian Rairdon (@tennbrian1) September 18, 2021

Seriously, though, we’re glad to hear no one was hurt. Where was Antifa to stir things up?

Meanwhile, in Texas, tens of thousands of illegal aliens … https://t.co/zMAD5GBk0h — Emmanuel Goldstein (@rafuhrim) September 18, 2021

Related:

#JusticeForJ6Rally at U.S. Capitol so far is ‘more press than protesters’ https://t.co/ION6EtJGEn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

