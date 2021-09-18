https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/has-someone-checked-on-aoc-capitol-police-report-man-with-knife-arrested-at-justiceforj6-rally/

The Justice for J6 rally is over, and as Twitchy reported, media far outnumbered protesters, but that doesn’t mean the Capitol Police weren’t prepared, showing up in full riot gear in case things got ugly. Here’s video of the Capitol Police leaving the scene at the end of the rally. We support the cops, but this video would really be amazing if someone overdubbed “The Imperial March” from “The Empire Strikes Back”:

AP’s Mike Balsamo says there were four arrests, according to Capitol Police:

Did he have a gun or not?

So they didn’t even make it to the rally. Axios reports that one man was arrested early on for a weapons violation:

Seriously, though, we’re glad to hear no one was hurt. Where was Antifa to stir things up?

