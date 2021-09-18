https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/heres-video-of-capitol-police-detaining-a-man-allegedly-carrying-a-firearm-at-justiceforj6-rally-was-that-a-badge/

As Twitchy reported earlier, there have been at least four arrests in connection with the September 18 #Justice4J6 rally in Washington, D.C. We’re being careful with our headline because we’ve watched the video and can’t confirm that this guy was undercover, but Capitol Police don’t seem to know why he was at the rally.

At 1:30 pm, someone spotted what appeared to be a handgun on a man in the crowd. The witness told USCP officers, who detained the suspect. At this time, it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration. Officers charged him with 40 U.S. Code § 5104 – Unlawful activities. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

The man did have a gun. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

Here’s video of the incident, and a lot of people are zooming in on what appears to be a badge. Here’s Mike Valerio of WUSA:

Interesting. The man who Capitol Police said was arrested with a gun around 1:30PM today… Our video appears to show USCP removing a wallet from his pocket.

You can see what *looks like* a gold law enforcement badge. 9 seconds in. Asking about it now. pic.twitter.com/Z3BrQwCQAz — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 18, 2021

Clearer Video of USCP Arrest > Capitol Police in our video looks at detained man’s wallet, twice. You see in those 2 moments, what *appears* to be a gold law enforcement badge. Right now, we don’t know if person detained w a gun was a real officer or not. Requested info from USCP pic.twitter.com/KAOKUjoBmD — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 18, 2021

Here’s video from another angle:

Earlier at “Justice for J6” defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He’s undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

“Are you undercover?” the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge. I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

The masked man claimed “I’m just here” when asked if he’s undercover as he presented a badge to justify the gun he was apparently wearing, before being pulled out. Other than undercover, he could have hypothetically been simply masked & off duty with his badge and gun concealed. https://t.co/W9OagHNMij — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

The man says no, he’s NOT undercover at 0:38 in the clip. You quote it yourself, in the second tweet. — bleh (@eattheballots) September 18, 2021

You have no basis for your assertion, “He’s undercover law enforcement.” They ask if he’s undercover, and he does NOT say he is. He says, “I’m just here.” — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) September 18, 2021

“YES I’M UNDERCOVER” 🤦‍♂️ — Yung Pinochet Da God (@YungPinochetx) September 18, 2021

Is he undercover or plainclothes? Two different things in law enforcement & I have worked both. Properly IDed, no need to disarmer cuff him. If a U/C, he’s burnt after that & why they may have scored him out. — mSm (@MuscleSport_LLC) September 18, 2021

i’m guessing being ‘undercover’ doesn’t work quite so well, when about a dozen heavily armed police surround you. including a load of press taking lots of pictures? Just a hunch.. — Mike ‘Famous’ Artist (@mikehatchartist) September 18, 2021

Here’s a secret…everyone there is law enforcement 🤫 — Giant Inflatable Pterodactyl (@GiantInflatabl1) September 18, 2021

Even these bros?

Is he dressed like Antifa? It’s hard to see — Hanksy (@Hanksy19) September 18, 2021

Why’s he in black? Undercover as what? A “counter protester”? — 🌎🌍🌏 (@thisreallyis) September 18, 2021

If he was carrying concealed, he’s obviously not very good at it. — Jim Wiseman (@FoothillsLife) September 18, 2021

I feel so much safer now — Chris Bernhardt (@Bernhardtbeach) September 18, 2021

It’s settled. I’m going as an FBI agent posing as a J6 protester for Halloween. — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 18, 2021

We can’t say for sure what the deal is, but Capitol Police in full riot gear didn’t drop him to the ground and cuff him, that’s for sure. Since there were so many reporters there, we’re sure one of them will get the full story.

