As Twitchy reported earlier, there have been at least four arrests in connection with the September 18 #Justice4J6 rally in Washington, D.C. We’re being careful with our headline because we’ve watched the video and can’t confirm that this guy was undercover, but Capitol Police don’t seem to know why he was at the rally.

Here’s video of the incident, and a lot of people are zooming in on what appears to be a badge. Here’s Mike Valerio of WUSA:

Here’s video from another angle:

Even these bros?

We can’t say for sure what the deal is, but Capitol Police in full riot gear didn’t drop him to the ground and cuff him, that’s for sure. Since there were so many reporters there, we’re sure one of them will get the full story.

