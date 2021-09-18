https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/i-am-absolutely-stunned-footage-shows-masses-of-migrants-crossing-the-rio-grande-into-the-us/

The border has been back in the news the last few days thanks to Fox News Los Angeles’ Bill Melugin. After drone photos of thousands of migrants underneath the International Bridge went viral, the FAA suddenly issued a two-week flight restriction above the bridge. No problem; troopers from local law enforcement took Melugin up in their helicopter for more footage, this time with the crowd under the bridge estimated at somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000, with a reported 10,000 more on the way.

On Friday, Melugin posted video of hundreds of migrants making their way across the Rio Grande in a steady stream:

On Saturday, Melugin and his crew were in a boat, and the stream of migrants had not let up. “I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now,” he tweeted.

And this is non-stop. This is not a “seasonal surge.” This is all day, every single day.

What did the vice president say? “Don’t come”?

As the revolution heated up in Cuba, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas back in July said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who tried to come to the U.S. by boat would not be allowed to enter the country. As plenty replied back then, just take a boat to Mexico and walk across into Texas. And so they did.

That was literally Vice President Kamala Harris’ job to find out — to meet with Central American leaders and find out the root causes of the migration, which apparently are climate change and LGBT persecution.

