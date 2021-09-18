https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/i-am-absolutely-stunned-footage-shows-masses-of-migrants-crossing-the-rio-grande-into-the-us/

The border has been back in the news the last few days thanks to Fox News Los Angeles’ Bill Melugin. After drone photos of thousands of migrants underneath the International Bridge went viral, the FAA suddenly issued a two-week flight restriction above the bridge. No problem; troopers from local law enforcement took Melugin up in their helicopter for more footage, this time with the crowd under the bridge estimated at somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000, with a reported 10,000 more on the way.

On Friday, Melugin posted video of hundreds of migrants making their way across the Rio Grande in a steady stream:

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

On Saturday, Melugin and his crew were in a boat, and the stream of migrants had not let up. “I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now,” he tweeted.

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

And this is non-stop. This is not a “seasonal surge.” This is all day, every single day.

OMG this is madness 😱😱😱 — Mystic Mel (@Melshenny1) September 18, 2021

What did the vice president say? “Don’t come”?

I wonder if they’ve mandated vaccines for this gathering 🤔 — Lion of Eranshar #Panjshir (@IrooniDoktor) September 18, 2021

I wish I was stunned, but I’m not — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) September 18, 2021

Incredible — David Crisp (@SouthernLegacy) September 18, 2021

Make sure they show their vaccine cards or proof of a negative test — Homer J Blutarsky (@HomerJBlutarsky) September 18, 2021

I truly cannot believe how much worse it has gotten just since yesterday afternoon..remarkable. Thanks, @BillFOXLA — Cait (@caitlynbrooke38) September 18, 2021

Invasion. That’s all this is. — Matt (@matt0999) September 18, 2021

This is absolutely insane. @VP fix your crisis — Nichole Lewis (@bcuzsci3nc3) September 18, 2021

Where is @potus and @VP the “border czar”? No action implies this is purposeful. — Mike (@DeanDome23) September 18, 2021

Wake up? They’re wide awake, this is intentional. — Hudson FK 🇧🇷🇮🇹🇯🇵🇬🇧 (@HudsonFK2) September 18, 2021

Have you found out how 12,000 Haitian refugees suddenly showed up in Del Rio, TX. How did they get there? Did they all come by boat? Planes? — Tricia S.💛 (@29Sinclair) September 18, 2021

Are these people Haitian? If yes, how are they arriving in the USA — Roxie CM (@RoxieCM2011) September 18, 2021

They’re walking. The river is as shallow there as it looks in the video.

They fly into Mexico, take surface vehicles to the Rio Grand and walk across a river with their legs. — Stoneheft (@Stoneheft) September 18, 2021

As the revolution heated up in Cuba, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas back in July said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who tried to come to the U.S. by boat would not be allowed to enter the country. As plenty replied back then, just take a boat to Mexico and walk across into Texas. And so they did.

I wonder if it would help if there was some sort of barrier. I dunno, maybe a freaking WALL. — WokoLoco (@WokoLocoUSA) September 18, 2021

I wonder if there’s some sort of structure we could construct to prevent and deter this. We might encourage the government to do so by chanting something like “construct that structure!” Needs to be snappier, though. https://t.co/inxLaRbA61 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 18, 2021

Nope. Nothing coming to mind… — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) September 18, 2021

Erect that edifice! Erect that edifice! — James Fee (@jr_fee) September 18, 2021

Well, I have my next protest sign. — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) September 18, 2021

Oh, don’t worry about this, this is just seasonal. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) September 18, 2021

I hope Joe has a wonderful day at the beach today! — King Tired af (@KingLassitude) September 18, 2021

Instead of only showing this border porn, why don’t you talk to some people and find out where they’re coming from and why? You provide some shock value, but this is getting repetitive. Something must be driving this many people north. What? — Leesa Brown (@LeesaBrown) September 18, 2021

That was literally Vice President Kamala Harris’ job to find out — to meet with Central American leaders and find out the root causes of the migration, which apparently are climate change and LGBT persecution.

Related:

Bill Melugin video indicates there could be ‘up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio’ https://t.co/4URd6KWeWA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

