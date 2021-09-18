https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/i-hope-bidens-enjoying-his-beach-vacation-heres-the-latest-on-what-much-of-the-media-dems-are-ignoring-in-del-rio-texas/

After the FAA implemented flying restrictions that meant Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his crew had to stop taking photographs with their drone (Melugin found a way around that with a little help from local officials), it’s back in the air today. Take a look at this:

Wow.

Could some of the media swarming at the U.S. Capitol who are outnumbering the protesters there please think about focusing on the border a little? Apparently that’s too much to ask.

And where’s AOC and the Democrats?

She was busy wowing the elites at the Met Gala with her “Tax the Rich” dress.

